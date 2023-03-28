Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has been handed a major boost ahead of the Wigan game as Leon Balogun, Ethan Laird and Chris Willock came through a B-team fixture.

The trio have all yet to feature for the R’s under the new boss, as they’ve had different issues that have kept them out.

Centre-back Balogun last featured in November, whilst right wing-back Laird and the influential Willock have been absent for the past month with their own injury problems, and results have shown that they've all been missed.

However, in a positive update, West London Sport have revealed the trio were all involved on Monday night as the R’s B-team took on Birmingham City, and it turned out to be a good evening for the side.

They won the game 2-0, with Balogun and Laird both playing in the first half, whilst Willock impressed for 70 minutes before he was replaced. The fact the versatile attacker got more minutes under his belt indicates he is closer to a return, but all three will hope to be involved against Wigan on Saturday.

It’s a huge clash for Ainsworth’s side, who are just six points clear of the relegation zone, and they have lost four of the first five games since the ex-Wycombe boss arrived. Therefore, the importance of the trip to bottom of the table Wigan is clear, as the R’s try to pick up what would be a vital three points.

Should the Latics fixture come too soon for the trio, they will hope to build fitness ahead of Preston’s visit to Loftus Road on April 7.

The verdict

This is obviously very good news for QPR, as whilst injuries can’t excuse recent results, the reality is that they are suffering and the squad has been stretched to the limit in this period.

So, having these players back will make a significant difference. Balogun will bring some much-needed composure and experience to the defence, and Laird is a very good wing-back who is solid defensively and also an additional threat in attack. Then, in Willock, you have one of QPR’s standout players, who can really make a difference in the final third.

Of course, Ainsworth isn’t going to take risks, but he will be delighted to have these important players back in contention, and you wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the squad this weekend.

