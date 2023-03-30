QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth says Ethan Laird, Leon Balogun and Chris Willock could all return from injury for his side when they face Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a tough start to life at QPR for Ainsworth, who has lost four of his first five games in charge of the club.

That has contributed to a run of just two wins in the last 22 league games for the R's, something which has left them, 19th in the Championship table, just six points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

However, Ainsworth and the club as a whole have not been helped by injuries to a number of key players this season, including Laird, Willock and Balogun.

Manchester United loanee Laird has not featured in any of the club's last six matches, since picking up a hamstring injury back in February.

Balogun meanwhile, last featured for QPR in mid-November, having initially impressed after joining the club as a free agent in the summer, following his release from Scottish giants Rangers.

As for Willock, he has been hampered by hamstring injuries himself this season, with his last first-team outing coming in a 2-1 defeat to Millwall in mid-February.

Now though, it looks as though QPR are set to be boosted by the return of the trio, ahead of a potentially crucial meeting with the Championship's bottom side Wigan at The DW Stadium this weekend, after they came through a B-Team game earlier in the week.

Providing an update on those three players ahead of that game, Ainsworth was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “We’re still carrying some injuries but the great news is Leon Balogun, Ethan Laird and Chris Willock coming through that game well and they will be in contention this weekend.”

QPR will be looking to complete a league double over Wigan this season, having beaten the Latics 2-1 at Loftus Road earlier in the campaign.

The Verdict

This does feel like it will be a major lift for QPR going into this weekend's game.

It has been a terrible run for the club, and one you feel they have to snap out of quickly before they get pulled further into trouble, and Wigan's troubles on and off the pitch mean this represents an excellent opportunity for them to do that.

As a result, having three players back who have been so important to the club when fit this season in Laird, Balogun and Willock, should give them an even better chance of taking advantage of that situation to claim a potentially vital three points on Saturday.

Indeed, even beyond that, having further scope to rotate and more options to turn to should certainly help Ainsworth, as he looks to navigate QPR through a busy end to the season, where they still have some challenging games to be played.