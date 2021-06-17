QPR handed setback in pursuit of player from top-flight club

QPR have had a bid for Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox rejected, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

It was reported earlier this week that QPR are interested in the signing of Cox, but it seems it may not be easy for them to get that deal done.

According to this latest update, the Championship club have now been knocked back with their opening bid to sign the 23-year-old.

Mark Warburton’s side had apparently offered Fortuna a fee of around £500,000, a fee that has seemingly fallen short of the Eredivisie club’s experience.

Cox first joined Fortuna Sittard on loan from Brighton back in the summer of 2019, and made his move to the Dutch club a permanent one 12 months later.

In total, Cox has made 54 appearances in the Dutch top-flight for Fortuna Sittard, scoring six goals and providing four assists in that time.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Cox’s current contract with Fortuna, securing his future in the Netherlands until the end of the 2022/23.

The Verdict

This will obviously be something of a source of frustration for QPR.

Cox is certainly a promising player, and one who could be a useful asset for them for some time to come, meaning you can understand their interest in him here.

However, it seems clear they are going to have to go higher than their initial bid, which may not be a huge surprise, given Cox’s contract situation means Fortuna are under no pressure to sell the left-back this summer.

It will be interesting therefore to see if QPR do make a fresh attempt to sign Cox this summer, and given Fortuna’s apparent demands, it could be something of a statement of intent from the Championship club if they were to do that.