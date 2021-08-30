QPR handed potential boost after Sheffield United transfer update

Sheffield United may find it difficult to finance a move for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Blades are currently on the lookout for a first-choice goalkeeper after seeing previous star man Aaron Ramsdale seal a move to Arsenal in a deal worth up to £30m, with the 23-year-old being performing well in the second half of last season and earning a call-up to the England squad in the summer.

He only joined from AFC Bournemouth last summer and started off nervously, but performed well towards the end of his second spell at the Blades and with that, attracted interest from an array of Premier League clubs including the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This has left big shoes for his successor to fill, with Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic giving existing goalkeepers Wes Foderingham and Michael Verrips an equal opportunity to shine whilst the South Yorkshire side search for a new number one.

Swedish international Robin Olsen and Champions League-winning shot-stopper Willy Caballero have both been linked with a move to Bramall Lane, along with QPR man Seny Dieng.

The Senegalese keeper made his breakthrough at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last term, making 42 Championship appearances during the 2020/21 campaign and becoming one of the west London side’s most impressive players as they finished in a respectable ninth place.

With this, he was touted as a potential Ramsdale replacement the Blades could pursue, although the Blades may now decide to target much cheaper options after most recently being linked with free agent Caballero.

The Verdict:

QPR manager Mark Warburton has made it clear his most prized assets will not be going for cheap – and even suggested their valuations will rise at this late stage of the window to potentially fend off interest from any late bidders.

Rob Dickie might be a very important part of that defence, but Dieng also played his part and is likely to retain his place in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future if he can replicate the form he showed last season.

The Senegal international signed a new contract last year to keep him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until 2024 which will inevitably bump up his price tag further and allow Warburton’s side to hold out for an inflated fee – but this potential move to save money even with Ramsdale’s departure may be a source of real frustration for Blades fans.

This frustration won’t have been helped by their slow start to the summer after seeing Ben Davies come in as their only signing of the window thus far.

However, the likely arrival of Conor Hourihane could be the start of an exciting couple of days at Bramall Lane and with the Ramsdale money at their disposal, who knows what could potentially happen before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline?