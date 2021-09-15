QPR handed injury boost as Bristol City clash edges closer

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has confirmed to the Kilburn Times that midfielder Luke Amos is edging closer to a return to action.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined for a large chunk of his career after suffering two severe injuries and will no doubt be looking to make up for lost time once he is given the all clear to start playing again for the West London side.

Amos originally joined the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before making the move permanent in the summer of last year as he sought to gander more in the way of first team football.

Speaking recently, Warburton was quick to confirm that the midfielder is already keen to find out when he will be getting back out on the pitch as he stated the following:

“We’ve got Luke Amos very near to being available for match day squads, we’ve got Sam Field, Lee Wallace coming back strongly and they’ve been pushing really hard.

“He (Luke Amos) has played 30, 45 and 60 odd now, so he is probably ready for a full game. He’s already banging on my door in a nice way to say he’s matchday squad available, which is good to see as he’s a top class professional.”

Prior to picking up his injury problems, Amos had racked up an impressive 41 appearances for the R’s and was well on his way to establishing himself as a key part of the team moving forwards.

It now remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will be involved against Bristol City or not on Saturday.

The Verdict

Amos represents yet another good midfield option for Warburton and the QPR staff to utilise and it will be interesting to see how he fits into their plans in the future.

The former Spurs player is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder that sits in front of the defence or as a more advanced box to box midfielder when required.

It will take him a bit of time to get up to speed but once he is ready and operating at 100%, the R’s will have a real asset on their hands again once more.

In addition to the squad, the club’s fans will no doubt be pleased to hear this news after taking really well to the player when he joined.