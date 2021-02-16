QPR handed fitness boost ahead of Brentford clash

Lyndon Dykes is back in contention to start against Brentford for Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops have been in decent form of late and will be looking to build on a home win last time out against Blackburn Rovers when they take on their local rivals tomorrow evening.

Indeed, it’s an opportunity to try and build a winning home run to go along with the one they have intact on their travels and it sounds as though Dykes could feature.

Quoted by QPR’s official media channels, Hoops boss Mark Warburton confirmed that the Scottish international is raring to go after receiving a blow to the head against Rovers last time out, with him a doubt at the weekend for the eventually postponed trip to Rotherham United.

The Verdict

Dykes is a player that might not score many but does offer great work and a real headache, if you’ll excuse the pun, to defenders around him.

He took a fair whack last time out against Rovers and may have missed the trip to the Millers but he is okay now and will be looking to try and unsettle a Brentford defence that was breached twice on Sunday afternoon by a fine Barnsley performance.

