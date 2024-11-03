Blackpool have produced their fair share of talent down the years, perhaps none more so than Matt Phillips, who made his name on the Fylde coast and went on to play 142 times in the Premier League.

Signed from Wycombe Wanderers for a scarcely believable £325,000 back in 2010, Phillips shot to stardom in Blackpool's solitary Premier League campaign and made an instant name for himself by scoring twice in his first three top-flight appearances.

It was his versatility that was perhaps his greatest attribute back then, as he was able to play on either flank, as well as playing the odd game at right back, and that's something that undoubtedly helped him throughout his career.

Phillips went on to stay with the Seasiders for another two seasons before QPR came knocking and stumped up money too good for Blackpool to turn down, particularly after two seasons outside the top-flight.

The London club stumped up a rumoured £5m in 2014 to secure the services of Phillips, which handed Blackpool a tidy profit of just shy of £5m, something which was evidently too good to turn down.

Phillips took time to adjust to QPR move

The infancy of Phillips move to QPR was nothing short of a disaster, as he struggled for form in the capital, before his misery was compounded by suffering a broken leg in February 2014 that forced him to sit out of the remainder of the R's promotion campaign.

Upon his return, albeit in the Premier League, he failed to make any impact at all from August through to January, spending most of the 2014/15 season on the bench.

But something switched after that and at the end of the season, everything just clicked into place for him, and across QPR's last 14 games of that relegation campaign he clocked up 11 goal involvements, including a wonder strike away to Crystal Palace that is a goal for the Premier League ages.

Incredibly, that's almost as many as he managed in the entirety of the following Championship campaign when he featured in 44 games, so there's an argument to be made that he flattered to deceive in Rangers' return to the second tier.

That left the R's with a difficult decision to make as after they missed the chance to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, they were forced into making sales.

QPR gave Phillips away to West Brom on the cheap

The most puzzling aspect of Phillips' move to West Brom wasn't the fact the move had come about, it was the fee he commanded, with the Baggies paying a reported £5.5m.

That was an incredibly small return on investment for QPR considering that in the time they had him, he failed to make much meaningful impact on the team that justified the price tag they paid for him.

He sat out the remainder of their promotion winning campaign, was helpless to prevent them being relegated the season after and then subsequently couldn't help them return to the Premier League in the next campaign, so cynics could argue that Rangers got very little out of their investment.

Phillips' QPR career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists 15/16 44 8 5 14/15 25 3 8 13/14 21 3 2

Leaving for the Midlands was probably the best thing Phillips did for his own career on a personal note, as he's gone on to play over twice as many games for West Brom as he has for any other club in his career.

But for QPR, they must be left pondering why the man who went on to play 90 times in the top-flight for the Baggies didn't quite live up to expectations in West London.