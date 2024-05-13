QPR's hopes of re-signing Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window look to have been given a boost.

That's after a report from The Chronicle claimed that the Magpies are looking to move the midfielder on once the market opens again.

Back in the January transfer window, Hayden joined QPR on loan from Newcastle for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

He went on to make 17 appearances for Marti Cifuentes' side following that move, helping the club to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One.

Isaac Hayden 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Pass Success Rate 87% Interceptions per Game 1.5 Tackles per Game 1.5 Balls Recovered per Game 2.9 Clearances per Game 1.2 Dribble Success Rate 86% Duel Success Rate 54%

Now it seems as though the chances of a reunion being completed over the summer, may have increased as well.

Newcastle looking to part company with Isaac Hayden

It was recently reported that QPR are hopeful of re-signing Hayden in the summer following his loan spell with the club.

It had been suggested that they could look to do so on a free transfer, despite the fact that the 29-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park.

Now there may well be a chance that things could well work that way for all parties involved.

According to this latest update, there is no future for Hayden with Newcastle, and as a result, "any arrangement" that allows him to leave the club is apparently being looked at.

That could suggest that the Magpies would indeed be open to letting the midfielder leave on a free transfer, further aiding QPR's hopes of getting a deal done.

Hayden joined Newcastle back in the summer of 2016, signing from Arsenal. He has since made 171 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League club.

But after falling down the pecking order at St James' Park, the midfielder had also spent time out on loan with Norwich City and Standard Liege in the past two seasons, prior to his temporary move to QPR in January.

Following a dismal start to the season, the appointment of Marti Cifuentes prompted a dramatic upturn in form for QPR.

As a result, they eventually finished the campaign 18th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

They can therefore, now prepare for another season in the second-tier of English football.

You do get the feeling that this will be seen as an encouraging update by those at Loftus Road.

Hayden certainly made a positive impact after his move to QPR, and so his return would be a popular one around the club.

Indeed, with Elijah Dixon-Bonner out of contract at the end of this season, and Joe Hodge himself also only on loan, they may need to bring Hayden back for some extra depth in midfield.

The fact therefore, that Newcastle seem willing to let the midfielder go by any means necessary, does seem to increase QPR's chances of getting a deal done.

Given the success he has enjoyed there in the past few months, there is also a good chance that a return to Loftus Road will appeal to Hayden himself as well.

Everything therefore, seems to be moving in the right direction for QPR when it comes to this deal, and so they surely ought to be doing what they can to ensure that remains the case, before an alternative offer comes in from elsewhere.