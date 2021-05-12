QPR handed apparent boost as top-flight club’s transfer stance revealed

Anderlecht would be unable to afford the signing of QPR winger Ilias Chair this summer, a report from Dutch outlet Voetbal 24 has claimed.

Reports from The Athletic earlier this week had suggested that the Belgian giants are one of the clubs interested in signing Chair when the summer transfer window reopens.

Championship promotion winners Watford, Serie A duo Bologna and Genoa, and Anderlecht’s rivals Club Brugge are also said to be interested in signing the attacker.

Now though, it appears as though Anderlecht at least, may already be out of the race for the 23-year-old’s signature.

This latest update has suggested that it will cost those interested clubs a fee in the region of €15million to secure a deal for Chair, a price that Anderlecht would apparently be unable to afford.

Chair only signed a new contract with QPR until the summer of 2025 earlier this season, meaning the Championship club are in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

Having joined QPR in 2017, Chair has made 107 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 14 goals – including eight in the league this season – during that time.

The Verdict

This does on the face of it look to be something of a boost for QPR.

Chair has been one of their key players this season, so he is not someone they are going to want to lose this summer if at all possible.

The fact therefore that Anderlecht are seemingly out of the running does reduce some of the interest they will have to deal with this summer, although the fact there are other clubs linked means there could still be some pressure on QPR when the market reopens.

However, given Chair’s contract situation at the club, QPR still ought to be in a strong position to fend off any offers that do emerge, particularly following an end to this season that suggests they could be pushing for at least a play-off place during the 2021/22 campaign.