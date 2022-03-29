QPR hand opportunities to Premier League attackers

QPR have taken Brighton’s Jaami Qureshi and West Ham’s Mesaque Dju on trial, the club have confirmed.

The duo are part of the academy ranks at their respective Premier League clubs, but it seems they could be getting a new opportunity with QPR.

The Championship club’s Under 23s side are in action on Tuesday afternoon, taking on their counterparts from Charlton Athletic.

In their side for that game, QPR have named Dju in their starting lineup, and Qureshi on the bench, confirming that both are on trial with the club.

Dju joined West Ham’s academy from Portuguese giants Benfica back in 2019, and the 23-year-old has since gone on to score four goals in 26 league appearances for the Hammers’ Under 23s team.

The forward has previously also scored two goals in nine outings for Portugal’s Under 20s side.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Qureshi, has scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 league games for Brighton’s Under 18s team since the start of the campaign.

The Verdict

This does feel like a significant opportunity for these two players.

At 23-years-old, Dju in particular is at the stage of his career where he should be playing regular first-team football, something he has so far yet to do.

As a result, he will no doubt be using this as a chance to show what he can do, as well Qureshi, who does at least have more time on his side as an 18-year-old.

But with a Championship side more likely to give them the chance to break into first-team football than they might have if they stay with their parent clubs, you feel both players will be desperate to impress while they are with QPR.