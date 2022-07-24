QPR given early fitness boost ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

We’re almost at the start of another season with next weekend welcoming back the EFL and Queens Park Rangers have been given a nice fitness boost heading into their clash with Blackburn Rovers.

The men from west London will be looking to once again challenge for promotion this year, with them in and around the top two and the play-offs for much of the campaign last year before falling away.

Indeed, they found themselves outside the top six come the final whistle of the regular season and that cost Mark Warburton his job, with Michael Beale coming in to replace him.

That in mind, then, they’ll be looking to start this season on a good footing and Beale has revealed that Chris Willock, Luke Amos, Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards are all going to be challenging to be involved, with them training:

“Three of them trained yesterday. Luke didn’t but he trained this morning,” boss Beale said to West London Sport.

“They’re all back in full training on Monday. All four are fit for next weekend unless they have a problem. But it’s what level of fitness – because they’ve had sporadic pre-seasons.”

The Verdict

Positive news for QPR, who will want to start the season with a win against a Blackburn side that will also consider themselves as contenders at the sharp end of the table this campaign.

Willock in particular could be a real star for the R’s this year and having him available from the off is obviously a plus.