QPR, Fulham, West Brom, Bournemouth stars feature: Is this the best Championship XI in 2021/22 so far?

As we near the halfway point of the 2021/22 Championship season, there is no denying that there’s been no shortage of entertainment or drama so far.

There are tense battles going on at both ends of the table while the play-off race is as wide open as it has been for years – with 12 teams within eight points of Stoke City in sixth.

Obviously, there is a long, long way to go yet but on the FLW TV Debate today, Ned Holmes and Chris Thorpe revealed their best XI from the 2021/22 Championship season so far.

There were some names, including a certain Fulham striker, that simply couldn’t be left out while others will be slightly more controversial.

Find out who featured on our lists below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…