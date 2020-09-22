QPR forward attracting interest from League One clubs

A number of League One clubs are showing an interest in signing QPR’s Paul Smyth on loan according to West London Sport.

Smyth has been with the club since 2017, after arriving from Northern Irish side Linfield. He has gone on to make 22 appearances in QPR’s first-team.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers in a loan spell in the third-tier last term, as they clinched promotion into the Championship under the management of Gareth Ainsworth.

But his game time this season is likely to be restricted, with Mark Warburton having better options available to him in the 2020/21 season.

Lyndon Dykes arrived during the summer transfer window, and has established himself in the starting XI already, having netted twice in his opening two matches for the Hoops.

QPR are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some strong performances as the season progresses.

The Hoops beat Nottingham Forest in their opening match of the season, but fell to a frustrating 3-2 defeat against Coventry City in their most recent game.

QPR are next in action in the Championship this weekend, when they take on Middlesbrough, in what could prove to be a tricky test for the Hoops.

Which clubs did QPR sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

The Verdict:

A loan move would surely suit him.

Smyth isn’t going to be getting the regular minutes he wants in senior football this season with QPR, as Mark Warburton has better options available to him in Lyndon Dykes.

Therefore, it makes sense for the club to look at loaning him out before the transfer window closes, as he’ll be able to further his development as a player.

He’s still only 23, and has got plenty of room to improve, and a successful season out on loan could see him come back and challenge for a spot in the QPR starting XI next year.