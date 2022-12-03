QPR first-teamer sums up dressing room mood at Loftus Road following Michael Beale’s departure

Queens Park Rangers’ first-team squad are still excited about this season and hungry to turn their current form around, according to captain Stefan Johansen who spoke to his side’s media team.

The West London outfit are still likely to be reeling from the departure of former boss Michael Beale earlier this week, with the 42-year-old previously believed to have been committed to the Championship side after he turned down Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

This opportunity to return to Ibrox proved to be too tempting for the ex-Aston Villa coach though, who has left QPR needing to find a replacement ahead of their clash against league leaders Burnley next weekend.

It’s currently unclear whether they will be able to bring anyone in by the time they face Vincent Kompany’s men – but they are currently on the back foot after winning just one point from a possible 15 in their previous five league fixtures.

And with QPR struggling at Loftus Road in recent games, the Clarets will be the firm favourites to win all three points as they look to assert themselves as clear title favourites in the coming months.

Next weekend’s hosts are still excited and have no shortage of motivation to turn things around though.

That’s according to Johansen, who said: “The facts are we in a great position in the league. As players, we had a meeting and had a good chat.

“Everyone has agreed that Paul Hall has come in and is doing a great job already.

“Even though the manager has left there is an excitement here. Recent results haven’t been great but there is a real hunger to turn that around.”

The Verdict:

There are plenty of reasons for QPR to be optimistic – and one reason is the fact they are in much better shape than they were when former boss Mark Warburton came in.

They have key players across the pitch who could make a real difference for them, with Seny Dieng a reliable figure between the sticks, Ethan Laird able to contribute on the right-hand side, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne able to be real assets in the middle and captain Stefan Johansen able to play a big part with the previous promotion-winning experience he has under his belt.

That isn’t even looking at the final third, where they have Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes and Tyler Roberts who can be a threat to many sides in the division on their day.

All four can fit into the same starting lineup in a narrow 4-2-3-1 system – and it will be interesting to see what formation their next manager goes with because Beale managed to make a switch to a back four successfully.

In terms of what they should do in January, they just need to address gaps and replace those that may leave.