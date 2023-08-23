QPR received a bumper fee when Eberechi Eze moved from Loftus Road to Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park in 2020 - and they could garner another huge fee courtesy of the England star's superb form.

Eze, who joined QPR as an 18-year-old after he was released by Millwall, and immediately got to work in west London with over 100 games for the R's in just three seasons.

In the space of just four years after his release from the Lions, his stardom was enough to be noticed by Crystal Palace, who spent £16m on his services.

And, after excelling at Selhurst Park, he is supposedly on the radar of treble winners Manchester City - which could give QPR massive financial help with an incredible transfer windfall.

What is the latest news on Eberechi Eze to Manchester City?

According to the Mail Online's Jack Gaughan, City are weighing up a move to sign Eze after a deal taking Lucas Paqueta to the Etihad Stadium collapsed over alleged gambling accusations.

The report suggests that Eze has been on Manchester City's radar since last winter, after top scouts of the treble champions were left massively impressed by Eze's 'control' of games for Palace.

City are looking at a midfielder with Ilkay Gundogan having left the club and Kevin de Bruyne being injured until around the Christmas mark. Kalvin Phillips has also been linked with a move away from the Etihad, which would further leave a midfielder being a necessity.

City's sources have insisted throughout the summer that Eze is merely at a scouting stage, though the developments surrounding Paqueta's future could see them formalise interest in the former QPR youngster.

Palace will demand over £70million, given that the transfer window is set to shut next week, though Eze has just two years left on his Palace deal, so any bid could test the Eagles' nerve.

New signing Mateo Kovacic, alongside Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and James McAtee can all play in Eze's role, though they are all preferred in different areas of the pitch - leaving Eze to slot in.

What is QPR's potential windfall if Eberechi Eze moves to Manchester City?

As reported by Sky Sports, QPR sold Eze to Palace for a fee of £16million back in 2020, with the star now undergoing his fourth full season for the Eagles.

The deal supposedly has the potential to rise to £20million, though whilst seen as 'achievable' add-ons, it remains to be seen whether Eze has met those clauses just yet. But QPR, according to Sky, have a 20-per-cent sell-on clause built into the agreement.

It's worth noting that sell-on clauses usually only dictate a percentage of the profit made by the selling club, as opposed to a percentage of the entire fee received by the selling club.

Therefore, if Manchester City do sign Eze late in the window for £70million, and Palace bought him for £20million, a profit of £50m would be made by the Eagles.

And this essentially results in an outstanding £10million arriving at Loftus Road - an astounding amount for Gareth Ainsworth to potentially use either at the end of the window, or in the January window, for his QPR side to strengthen and avoid relegation at a canter.