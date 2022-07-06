QPR finalise transfer swoop for Leeds United man

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Tyler Roberts on an initial loan deal from Leeds United.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been the most popular player at Elland Road over the years but he featured regularly under Marcelo Bielsa as the Whites won promotion to the Premier League and has helped them stay there for two years.

The change in management hasn’t helped Roberts though and it had been suggested Jesse Marsch would be willing to let the player leave.

And, that’s proven to be the case, with the the R’s announcing the arrival of the Welsh international this evening.

Roberts is linking up with the Londoners on loan for the season, but it has been confirmed elsewhere that they do have the option to make his move a permanent one in the future.

This is the third signing of the Michael Beale era at QPR, with the former Aston Villa assistant manager having brought in Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal as he looks to put his own mark on the squad ahead of the new season.

The verdict

This seems like a good bit of business for QPR as Roberts is a versatile forward and he has the energy and pressing ability to suit Beale’s approach.

It was an area of the pitch that the new boss needed to address, and he is sure to be delighted to get this over the line as there had been plenty of other interest in Roberts.

From the perspective of the player, it’s a great opportunity for Roberts to play regularly and to show what he can do on a consistent basis.

