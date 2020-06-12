QPR finalise player agreement with Spurs for midfielder

QPR have reportedly extended the loan deal of Spurs midfielder Luke Amos according to a report from West London Sport.

Amos arrived on loan from the Premier League side in the summer of 2019, and has gone on to be a regular in Mark Warburton’s side this season.

The 23-year-old has made 26 appearances in total for the Hoops, and has chipped in with two goals as QPR look to make a late charge for the play-off places.

Warburton’s men are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and are just six points adrift of the top-six with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Hoops are unbeaten in their last six matches, and will have been slightly frustrated that off-the-field events called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the EFL.

This delay in concluding the season has meant that the majority of loan spells have been extended until this year’s campaign is finished in the coming months.

QPR have returned to training since the break from competitive action, and will take on relegation-threatened Barnsley in their first match back.

The Verdict:

They’ll be pleased to extend his loan deal until the end of the season.

Amos has impressed me with QPR this term, and I think he’ll be a key member of Mark Warburton’s squad as they look to challenge for a top-six finish.

The Hoops have shown glimpses of their quality this season, and they’ll be hoping they can put together a positive run of form in their remaining nine matches of the campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Amos when he returns to Spurs in the summer.