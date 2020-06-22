QPR finalise important player agreements

QPR have announced that they have extended the loan spells of both Jack Clarke and Luke Amos until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Both players are on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and will be hoping they can continue to impress with the Hoops from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Amos signed for the club in the summer transfer window on loan, and has gone on to make 27 appearances in total, and has recently established himself as a regular in the starting XI.

Whilst Clarke arrived in January, and has made five appearances for the club, although the majority have come from the substitutes bench.

QPR are sat 13th in the Championship table, and are seven points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining this term.

The Hoops were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened Barnsley in their first game back in competitive action, which would have been frustrating to take, as the promotion-chasing pack around them dropped points as well.

Amos and Clarke will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship when they return to action next weekend against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

The Verdict:

They’ll be pleased to get this agreement in place.

Amos in particular has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Mark Warburton’s side, and Clarke has been a useful player to call upon when needed.

The Hoops still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs this season, and the QPR boss will need all of his players available from now until the end of the season.

They’ll be eager to put in strong performances as well, as they look to make a good impression on Spurs ahead of next year’s campaign.