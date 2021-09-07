QPR finalise agreement for 20-y/o attacker

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Brandon Aveiro on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old winger has joined the club after leaving Crystal Palace in the summer, after featuring for the Eagles U18s and U23s over recent years.

His switch to the Championship was announced by the R’s earlier today, whilst they also confirmed that Aveiro will link up with their U23 side initially. Of course, the plan for the youngster will be to show his talent at that level before forcing his way into Mark Warburton’s thinking over the long-term.

The current QPR boss has shown in the past that he is willing to give younger players an opportunity if they do impress, which will be the challenge for Aveiro now.

Bringing in the Portuguese player can be seen as a coup for the Londoners as he is a name that has been linked with some high-profile clubs in the past 18 months.

Reports have previously claimed that West Ham, Sporting Lisbon and Everton were all considering a move for Aveiro last year, although no agreement could be reached, meaning he remained at Palace.

The verdict

This seems like a low-risk move for QPR that could pay off down the line, so it’s a sensible decision by the club.

Giving Aveiro a one-year deal means they aren’t committed to the player for a lengthy period, so it’s ultimately going to be down to him to show that he warrants an extension with his performances on the pitch.

So, it will be interesting to see how the attacker develops in the next 12 months and whether he can force his way into the QPR first-team squad.

