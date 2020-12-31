QPR figure issues four-word response to player message

Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes praised Bright Osayi-Samuel for his contribution as the R’s drew with Championship leaders Norwich City on Tuesday.

The winger converted a penalty to salvage a point for the Londoners at Carrow Road, which was a good result for Mark Warburton’s men.

Osayi-Samuel did miss a very good late chance to win the game though, and he came in for some sickening abuse on social media after the clash.

However, Fernandes showed his support for the wide man, praising him on Instagram after the player shared images following his strike.

The businessman responded with ‘very, very cool penalty’, as he looks for the R’s to kick on following their difficult campaign so far.

Warburton’s side are currently 19th in the Championship, just five points above the relegation zone, ahead of a big game against Luton Town on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Osayi-Samuel will still be with QPR next month, with Celtic believed to be chasing a deal for the skilful attacker, who is out of contract in the summer.

The verdict

The past few days will have been tough for Osayi-Samuel due to the social media abuse he received.

So, he will appreciate the support from many around him, and from Fernandes, who has chosen to highlight the important contribution the player made in the last game.

Osayi-Samuel will now be focused on Luton, as he tries to help the R’s to what would be a huge three points.

