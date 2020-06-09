QPR figure hints at how summer business could unfold

Quoted by Sky Sports, QPR’s Les Ferdinand has hinted at how transfer business could be conducted this summer by various clubs given the current situation.

Things have improved in this country but restrictions remain and social distancing is set to be here for a while yet, which means meetings for transfer deals could be impacted.

However, Ferdinand has revealed how virtual meetings could be something for the future and that, in ones he has been in so far, there has been a largely successful feel to them.

He said:

“You’ll have an initial meeting with somebody where you drive down the motorway or meet someone in a hotel for that initial conversation to introduce yourselves.

“After that, most of the business will be done over Zoom or [Microsoft] Teams or whatever it may be.

“It works well. We spent two hours speaking to about 15 clubs and you all respect the 10-minute window you get to speak to each other and talk about what you’re looking for in the market.”

The Verdict

What QPR manage to do in the transfer window remains to be seen but it looks as though the Hoops are already well-versed in what they might have to do to get discussions going.

Adaptation is taking place all the time and it seems as though these virtual meetings have been a success so Hoops fans will hope that some good players can come through the door via them.

The R’s remain firmly in contention for a play-off place ahead of the season restart and, despite voicing concerns over the return date, they will be eager to pick up from where they left off before the break.