QPR favourite sheds light on why in-demand ace is a ‘wonderful talent’

Queens Park Rangers favourite Andy Sinton has said that Ebere Eze’s consistency for the side this season has been a key reason behind his success.

The 21-year-old has been the R’s best player throughout the course of the campaign, scoring twelve league goals, and providing eight assists for Mark Warburton’s side.

The attacking midfielder earned his ninth Man of the Match award last Saturday in the 3-1 win over Preston North End at Deepdale, as Rangers extended their recent unbeaten run to six matches.

Eze was on the scoresheet, netting the R’s third goal to seal the three points, with a composed finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. He also assisted for Grant Hall’s equaliser.

Former R’s midfielder Sinton, who played over 160 times for QPR between 1989 and 1993, told the Loftcast podcast just how impressed he was with the effort from Eze.

“It was a brilliant finish,” he said.

“[I was] right behind him and I [could] see as the ball’s moving across the pitch that he’s going to come back on his right foot and probably put it back in to the far corner.”

“His first touch makes it but then to execute the finish in the manner that he does gives the goalkeeper no chance.”

The QPR favourite added that Eze’s numbers this season, as well as his consistency, prove just how talented he is.

“I think you know that if you look at Ebere – 12 league goals now, an ever-present in the team,” he said.

“The fact that he’s been an ever-present shows us the consistency for such a young lad and his performance levels are right up there.”

Sinton also stated that he thinks Eze is growing “all of the time as a player” and that “he’s just a wonderful talent.”

The Verdict

Sinton is full of high praise for Ebere Eze, and he deserves it judging by his performances for the R’s this campaign.

Mark Warburton will be hoping that he maintains his consistency, with there still being a slim chance for QPR to climb into the top-six.

However, the club may have trouble keeping a hold of the 21-year-old this summer.