QPR favourite shares ‘throwback post’ ahead of Reading clash tonight

Queens Park Rangers’ defender Toni Leistner has shared a video of the last time his side travelled to Reading ahead of their clash tonight, where the German scored his first goal for the club.

‘A long time ago’ is the caption that Leistner used to share the video of him scoring the winner against the Royals in October last year.

His first goal for the club came under Steve McLaren and an important one it was, securing the 1-0 win at the Madejski – not the prettiest of goals, but they all count…

Long time ago 🙈🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/cnXK9fMWur — Toni Leistner (@ToniLeistner) December 26, 2019

The ‘Big Friendly German’ will be hoping for a similar result tonight when QPR face Reading in-front of the Sky cameras.

Mark Warburton’s side have only lost once this month and find themselves in 14th for the trip to Berkshire – two places and six points ahead of the Royals.

It’ll no doubt be a cagey affair in the bottom-half of the Championship but one which QPR will be gunning for, having twice taken the lead against Charlton last time out and twice being pegged back, settling for a point.

Reading though are no pushovers and they themselves have only been beaten once this month, and won their last outing 3-0 at home to Derby County.

The verdict

Leistner is a fan-favourite at QPR and he’d love nothing more than to score the winner again tonight.

But it’ll be down to the likes of Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Hugill and so on to do the business for the West Londoners tonight – a win at the Madejski would be a fine result.