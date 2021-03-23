QPR favourite delivers Mark Warburton prediction as speculation over his future builds

Kevin Gallen believes that Mark Warburton deserves to be kept as Queens Park Rangers manager next season.

The Hoops boss has showed steady improvements during his time in West London with the club currently sitting in the top half of the Championship table.

Given that the club lost players such as Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel during the last 12 months it was expected that the club would struggle without their star players, but instead Warburton has overseen a huge upturn in form since the turn of the year.

While the season is yet to be concluded the former QPR forward was discussing Warburton’s future and said that the manager could be the ideal man to oversee a potential push for the play-offs if he sticks around next term.

Speaking to West London Sport, Gallen said: “If we have more points than last season and a better league position then it’s very hard not to have him for the third season.

“If he does better than last season without Eze, Wells and Hugill then you’ve got to say well done for improving.

“If the season ended right now then I would say yes (keep Warburton on), but anything can happen in the next six weeks.

“Yes I think he deserves another year. I think he’s done well. The team are playing well. They look well organised. They look like they know what they’re doing.

“He’ll be saying to the people above ‘Come on, let’s go and get some players – let’s push on and try and get in the play-offs next year’.

“If I were manager I would be knocking on the door saying ‘Come on, back me now. All I need is a few more players and I can get you in the top six’.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with the job that Mark Warburton has done at QPR.

He took over as manager in difficult financial circumstances and the fact that he’s seen the club consolidate their position during the last two years is an achievement that shouldn’t be underestimated.

If he sticks around next term I wouldn’t bet against them pushing for the play-offs, however that will largely depend on the level of investment that the club makes in the transfer market this summer.