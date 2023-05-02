With back to back wins in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers have secured their second tier status.

It was genuinely touch and go whether or not they would do so in recent weeks as they hovered dangerously close to the dotted line, but in the end, they got the points required on the board.

Following the weekend's victory over Stoke City, though, some sad news has emerged surrounding the R's, with doubts emerging over the future of the man who scored on Saturday to ensure they remain in the second tier, Albert Adomah.

What is Albert Adomah's contract situation at QPR?

Indeed, as per journalist Ian McCullough, winger Albert Adomah may soon be playing his last game for the club.

This despite having signed a two-year contract last summer.

However, according to McCullough, it could be a two-year-deal with conditions involved - similar to the one that saw Charlie Austin depart one year into his two-year deal at Loftus Road last summer.

How are QPR fans reacting to the Adomah news?

Although he did not join until late on in his career, given QPR are Adomah's boyhood club, the news has naturally caused quite a reaction on social media.

Below, we've picked out just a few of the responses from R's fans to the news Adomah could soon depart.

One of the biggest reactions, in general, from supporters of QPR were that they in fact wanted Adomah to stay and see out his contract.

This viewpoint was shared by a number of supporters, as can be seen below:

Others, meanwhile, felt the complete opposite, and that it was the right time for Adomah to move on this summer due to a variety of different reasons.

One supporter reflected on the fact that QPR is Adomah's boyhood club, and that he has essentially lived the dream for many R's fans.

Some suggested his association with the club should not end, though, with a coaching role behind the scenes touted by some fans.