Former QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is proving a divisive figure among supporters of the Championship club.

The Australian joined alongside Ben Gladwin in a multi-million-pound deal from Swindon Town in 2015 and spent four years at Loftus Road - amassing more than 150 appearances in blue and white during that time.

The R's opted to cash in on Luongo in 2019, selling him to Sheffield Wednesday as his contract was running down and a new wage structure likely to mean an extension would not be agreed.

After three seasons at Hillsborough, the midfielder had a brief spell with Middlesbrough before linking up with current club Ipswich Town.

Despite being a regular fixture in the side during his four seasons in W12, it seems the 30-year-old is now something of a divisive figure among supporters.

A debate has broken out on Twitter, with some R's fans suggesting he was overrated...

There are some fighting his corner, however...