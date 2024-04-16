Highlights QPR join race for Oxford United's Josh Murphy, competing with top Championship clubs and MLS side.

Queens Park Rangers are said to be ready to battle a host of other clubs for the signature of Josh Murphy, in the summer.

The Hoops are said to be one of six teams that are interested in signing the Oxford United winger, according to The Sun.

The other names on that list include Championship promotion-chasers, like Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, and Hull City, as well as Sunderland, and MLS side Minnesota United.

All of these sides were said to have sent scouts to Murphy's recent match against Peterborough United, where he netted once, provided an assist, and won a penalty.

Josh Murphy Stats - Oxford United 5-0 Peterborough United (13/04/24) Total Match Rating 8.8 Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches 27 Duels Won 4 Penalty Won 1 All stats as per SofaScore

Football League World's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, has given his reaction to the news that his club are after the 29-year-old, former Championship player.

QPR fan reacts to Josh Murphy interest

Moir doesn't see Murphy as being a solid option for the R's in the summer window, especially if the plan is to replace Chris Willock with him.

He said: "I'm not one to judge any players before seeing them for QPR, but Murphy doesn't fill me with much confidence or excitement, and I'm hoping that it's just a rumour, and that it stays one, because he's been in the Championship before, when he was at Cardiff City and Preston North End, and he didn't really do a lot.

"Obviously he's dropped down to League One, and he's doing well with Oxford. But, at 29, he's not getting any younger. He had to drop a level to find his form, and I think we can aim a lot higher, in terms of him being a potential replacement for Willock.

"If he departs in the summer, I think we should be aiming a lot higher than that, and I think we will. At this stage, you're probably going to be hearing a lot of rumors and there's probably not a lot in them at the moment.

"I wouldn't rule him out completely if he was to sign. I just think he's a player in League One who's been doing alright, and he had to drop down a level to find his form. So I'm not convinced by that, and I wasn't convinced by what I saw of him when he was at other Championship clubs.

"He's not one for me personally, but, hopefully, if a player like Chris Willock wants to depart, we will aim higher than that, and I think we will do that. I think the recruitment could be really exciting under Marti Cifuentes and the new CEO."

QPR going for Murphy would show a lack of ambition

You cannot deny the fact that Murphy is on a very good run at the moment. He's scored 6 goals and registered three assists in his last 12 games. But that's the problem with the R's going for him.

If you're going to buy from clubs in leagues below, you want the best of the best; those who have proved that they can perform at an elite standard for that level at a consistent rate. That hasn't been the story of the 29-year-old's season.

Prior to Oxford's game against Wigan Athletic, on the 13th February, Murphy's only direct goal contribution was an assist against Stevenage in late September. That's not a Championship standard player.

Teams could get blindsided by the recent form of the winger, but QPR need to look at the bigger picture, and not just the last few months.