Recently, Reading FC got the news that they had been dreading for a while now.

A points deduction for the Royals was confirmed once again for breaching EFL financial rules.

Indeed, as per the statement that can be seen in the tweet above, the Independent Club Financial Reporting Unit wrote: "Reading Football Club will be deducted six points from the 2022/23 Championship table, after the Club admitted that it has failed to comply with the budget restrictions imposed, following a previous breach of the EFL's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (P&S)."

"The points deduction is an activation of a suspended six-point penalty, which was set out in the terms of an agreed decision between Reading and the EFL in November 2021."

With that deduction, Reading have dropped from 46 points and likely safety, to once again being in jeopardy of going down on 40 points.

Indeed, they are now just two places and one point above Huddersfield Town, who occupy the final drop zone.

Looking at it selfishly from their own club's perspective, it is good news for the other clubs near the bottom, including QPR, who were two points behind Reading prior to the deduction, but are now two ahead.

With that in mind, we asked FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on the big Reading news.

Should QPR be happy with Reading's points deduction?

"I think we knew this was coming, Reading's points deduction," Louis explained to FLW..

"I think for their sake, it's probably come a bit too close to the end of the season.

"It's obviously put them below us now, but if we carry on losing, and they win their next game or two, they'll be back above us again and they might you know be okay.

"But, they're in the mix now for relegation, and it's put another team into that sort of group really fighting to stay up.

"I think looking at their fixtures they've got to play teams in and around us, so they're big games for Reading, and, you know, Wigan and Huddersfield and teams like that.

"For our sake now, if the players aren't galvanised in our next game on Friday against Preston with this news coming through, I honestly have no hope because surely this must make them think - 'right, come on, let's at least get together and try and put in a performance and get a result'.

"We did against Watford and looking back at that, it might be a bit of a scrappy, lucky result considering how bad we've been since that again."

Will Reading be relegated following their points deduction?

Continuing further, despite the points deduction for Reading, our QPR fan pundit believes the Royals will still find a way to safety.

"I still fully believe that maybe the three teams that go down will be between Wigan, Blackpool, Huddersfield, us, Cardiff and Rotherham - I think Reading will be alright." Louis said on the Royals' chances of survival.

"But, obviously, the they're in the mix now as well. So it's just going to be a real battle.

"If the only reason we stay up is because other teams have had a points deduction then that will just sum it up really how lucky we would be if we do stay in in this league.

"The next few weeks are the biggest games we've had since we've come back down from the Premier League in 2015."

Can Reading avoid the drop?

Reading simply have to use this points deduction as a galvanising force and something that brings their squad together during the run-in.

If they do that, they can survive.

Of course, they now have multiple sides breathing down their necks, but the club were nine clear of the drop zone for a reason and that's because they are a better team than those in the bottom three.

With some very tough games coming up in the next few weeks, it looks as though the Royals' last two games of the season at home to Wigan and away at Huddersfield could be crucial.