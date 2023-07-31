This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having recently been released by Nottingham Forest, given his extensive experience, it always felt he would be a free agent that attracted a lot of interest this summer.

That has certainly been the case, with reports suggesting that Birmingham City, Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion are all keen to snap up the 33-year-old.

The level of interest can be justified by Colback's career in the game so far.

He has, for example, made over 100 career appearances for three big clubs during his playing days - Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, and also has 189 Premier League and 188 EFL appearances under his belt respectively.

QPR set to win the race for Jack Colback

It seems that the club who are set to benefit from all of that experience next season is QPR, with the R's set to beat their Championship rivals to Colback's signature.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Colback is set to sign for the club today.

Nixon claims that QPR were the first club to make Colback a 'no strings attached offer', so make of that what you will.

QPR fan pundit reacts to Jack Colback news.

As ever when a story like this breaks surrounding an EFL club, we like to get the thoughts from the terraces and ask our FLW fan pundits for their thoughts and opinions on the subject in hand.

This time, we asked FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on the Colback links.

"Jack Colback's an interesting one," Louis told FLW.

"Obviously, he's 33 now, but that does not matter when our squad needs that much needed experience.

"Obviously, we need arguably two midfielders after letting go of Johansen and Amos - no replacements in - only have Dozzell and Field in there. Jack Colback would be a sensible signing."

After discussing QPR's need for a midfielder, Louis turned to Colback's form at Forest when they were promoted, and the fact he would probably be an instant starter at Loftus Road.

"I think he was quite good at Forest when they went up, he's quite a tenacious little midfielder, tidy on the ball. I remember him scoring against us actually at Loftus Road, I think it was a late equaliser.

"Premier League, he's probably not at that level, but in the Championship, he's decent.

"Like I say, I think we just need the bodies now. We need to get more defenders, we need arguably another midfielder, another striker.

I think there'll be more signings to come in the coming weeks, but, we need them quick.

"Jack Colback, I'd be delighted with and he arguably goes straight into the team if we get him in before Saturday because Dozzell is not really good enough.

"He would be a much-welcomed addition."

It will certainly be interesting to see if QPR can get this deal announced and confirmed ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford in the Championship's opening weekend.