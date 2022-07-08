QPR fan pundit outlines sweetening view on the club’s standout summer appointment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Beale was appointed the QPR manager at the start of June after leaving his role at Aston Villa. This has got some fans are questioning if Beale has enough experience to guide The Hoops to a promotion push in this campaign coming up.

Beale, who was assistant manager at Aston Villa this season gone by when Steven Gerrard took over the club, has been a target of QPR since April, when it was announced that Mark Warburton would be leaving the Championship side.

QPR fans have been questioning if Beale is a good appointment for the season ahead, after a mid-table finish last year. The Hoops will be looking to improve on that but will the appointment of Beale help them in the right direction?

We spoke to FLW’s QPR pundit Louis Moir, who believes that Beale is the right man for the job, and he could help them fight for a better finish this season.

Louis spoke about the excitement with Beale coming in. He believes that he is one who QPR fans should be excited about with the season ahead. He spoke about how good Beale is at working with youngsters, as he has lots of contacts to get players to the club but can also develop the young players currently in the club.

Louis explained: “When we first appointed Michael Beale I was slightly hesitant as I was expecting a manager to come in with, at the very least, Championship experience. However, with Michael Beale here there are reasons to be excited. His ability to work with young players is a massive factor on why he was appointed manager as this is the direction that the club wants to go in, by developing the young players that we have at the club already.

“I think after hearing what people have said about him, whether that is former players, members of staff and even current players, there has not been a bad word said about him and that can only put us in a good direction.

“I’m defiantly excited, with his ability to bring in players that other clubs may of had a better chance of signing in the past, but now I think that it puts on the top of the list at maybe looking at some of the best youngsters in this country and get them potentially on loan by using his contacts, not only in England but in other nations too.

“I think that there are defiantly reasons why he was appointed because he will take us forward as a club and hopefully achieve things which are comparable to Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest, as he had a similar pathway through the Liverpool academy just like Michael Beale.

“So, if it’s anything like that QPR fans, and myself included, should be very excited about, not just this season, but the upcoming years too.”

