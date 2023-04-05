This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are a club on a worrying trajectory at present.

It feels a long time ago that the R's were leading the Championship standings, with the club currently sitting 18th in the division.

Following Michael Beale's exit for Rangers, the appointment of Neil Critchley did not work out, and since his successor was appointed - Gareth Ainsworth - things haven't quite gone to plan, either.

Indeed, the R's have won just one of their matches in charge under Ainsworth so far, enduring defeats in the rest, including a humiliating 6-1 defeat away at relegation candidates Blackpool.

With QPR's poor form in mind, and the club now just three points ahead of Huddersfield Town, who occupy the final relegation spot at the moment, we asked FLW's R's fan pundit Louis Moir if he believed the club were genuine relegation candidates this season.

"Unfortunately, I don't want to say it, but we are," Louis explained to FLW. "We are right in the battle now for relegation."

"We obviously have played teams in and around us in recent weeks and we've lost all the time. I remember saying, you know, before these crucial games were coming up - Wigan, Rotherham, Blackpool away - we have to win a couple of these games, or even just get a draw and get some points on the board and we've lost all of them.

"The performances have been absolutely disgraceful. The players don't look up for it. The football being played is absolutely - there's nothing - we don't create chances, the defence is the worst in the league. I think we've conceded the most goals, and I think any team who concede six away to Blackpool deserve to be relegated.

"That was an absolute freak result, it's shocking, but then, at the same time, you're not shocked because of how easy we are to play against.

"Some of the goals that we've conceded - honestly - is worse than what you see at Sunday league level."

As well as performances being poor, results have too, especially in recent weeks when facing clubs in and around them in the table.

It has left Louis worried about where the R's could end up come May 8th.

"The results that have come in recent weeks, at home to Birmingham is another one, you know, they were in and around us and we've lost to them at home." he added.

"A big game at Wigan we've lost. I have no faith for the rest of the season as we play teams above us now."

"I'm fearful," Louis continued.

"I was fearful a few months ago, but now it's just, it's getting to the point where we are genuinely - you know - we could be in League One next season.

"And, I'm not just worried about going down and not having enough points on the board, but about goal difference as well because that isn't looking good.

"If it comes down to that and goes down to maybe the final day of the season, it's going to be a horrendous feeling."

Will QPR stay up this season?

It's hard to say with confidence that they will, in all honesty.

However, given that they do have a very talented squad in some areas, I would back them to beat the drop.

What is clear, though, is that things are going to have to be turned around, and Ainsworth's side are going to have to start putting some points on the board.

Huddersfield have a tough run in, but have picked up some unlikely points in recent weeks, and with Warnock at the helm, could continue to do so.

It's bound to be a nervous end to the season for anybody associated with QPR.