QPR will be hoping to build upon the improvements made under Marti Cifuentes from last season into their 2024/25 campaign, and if they do, they could be one of the Championship's surprise packages.

The R's sat in 23rd place when Gareth Ainsworth was sacked following a 2-1 home defeat to eventual champions Leicester City back in late October, but following Cifuentes' appointment on October 30, the Hoops made some big strides in the second half of the season.

QPR were able to take 13 wins and nine draws from 32 Championship games under the Spaniard, whilst winning all three of their final matches, including a 4-0 win over Leeds United at Loftus Road.

After guiding the club to safety with an 18th-placed finish, what is the expectation for Cifuentes' team in 2024/25? Football League World investigates.

QPR fan pundit: "We can push on"

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, believes that should the club secure some final pieces of business before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month, and those new arrivals hit the ground running, then the Hoops could be a dark horse contender for a play-off place.

Moir said: "I might be in the minority here, but I genuinely believe that we can push for the play-offs this season if we keep key players such as Jake Clarke-Salter, Ilias Chair etc.

"And if we sign what we need, which at the moment is obviously wingers, pace, and maybe another forward wouldn't go amiss. If we get all that in, and everything is all well and good in that department, I genuinely can't see a reason why we can't push.

"When Marti (Cifuentes) came in last season, the form we showed towards the end was unbelievable, and only two teams were getting more points than us.

"If you look at that, and then you look at how Marti's had time in pre-season to really put his mark on things, this squad are going to get more used to playing under him in the style that we want to implement.

"Realistically, you could say we'll improve and finish mid-table, but for me, when Marti came in last season, I think overall we would've been around ninth. If we really push...

"You've got to be optimistic and believe, and I do fully believe that if all the players that we've brought in all adapt well and don't take too long to settle, then we can really, really push on this season.

"That's what you've got to aspire to and believe in. So for me, yeah, I think we can really put in a push for the top six this season for sure."

R's must find ways to score goals in 2024/25

It's been a busy summer at QPR, with multiple regular starters from last season being moved on, such as Sinclair Armstrong, Chris Willock and Asmir Begovic.

But, Cifuentes and his recruitment team have worked industriously to ensure the squad has been strengthened sufficiently, with Jonathan Varane, Zan Celar, Liam Morrison and Paul Nardie to name but a few of the new faces.

However, it is perhaps the signing of Slovenian international Celar who could be their most important piece of business this summer, as the 25-year-old striker arrives in West London seemingly tasked with leading the line for the Hoops this season.

Celar's Lugano career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 48 21 4 22/23 34 16 2 21/22 34 14 3

Indeed, scoring goals has been arguably the club's Achilles heel in recent times, with Chair being the R's top scorer from last season with seven goals, with Lyndon Dykes' eight league goals being enough to crown him top scorer in 2022/23.

In fact, you have to go back to the 2021/22 campaign to find QPR's last double-digit goalscorer, and that was Andre Gray with 10. Evidently then, it's not difficult to see why Celar caught the club's eye this summer.

The big striker has posted double-digit scoring seasons for three consecutive years playing for Swiss top-flight side Lugano, with last season's 21 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions his best individual scoring season of his career to date.

Fresh off the back of a Euro 2024 campaign with Slovenia, which saw his team lose on penalties to Portugal in the round of 16, Celar brings an impressive pedigree with him to Loftus Road.

Therefore, if he can translate his scoring form from Switzerland to the Championship, QPR may well have found their man to fire them towards a top-six finish, as it's crucial that Cifuentes' side start finding the back of the net more consistently.

As only Millwall (45), Sheffield Wednesday (44) and Rotherham (37) scored fewer goals than QPR's 47 last season, a tally they will have to improve significantly upon if they harbour realistic ambitions of achieving a play-off spot.