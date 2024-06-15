Highlights QPR aiming for top end of Championship table next season

Manager Cifuentes' future uncertain, linked to Sunderland

Need for better source of goals emphasized for success

QPR are looking to compete at the right end of the Championship table next season, after back-to-back relegation near misses.

Their fortunes have begun to take a more positive turn since the arrival of manager Marti Cifuentes, but his future at Loftus Road appears uncertain, as the Spaniard is reportedly being targeted by Sunderland for their vacant managerial role.

A summer of uncertainty may well await the London outfit, as they look to strengthen their side with enough quality to ensure they are not drawn into a relegation battle for a third season in a row next year.

But that plume of uncertainty isn't just restricted to the Loftus Road dugout, as a number of the club's players are potentially facing the exit door this summer.

QPR fan pundit believes club could lose attacking duo

Football League World's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes that the longer Irish youth international Sinclair Armstrong isn't signed to a long-term contract, and so long as Chris Willock doesn't pen a new deal, the R's could be set to lose two important members of the team.

He said: "If I was to say two things that were to happen at QPR this summer, I think one of them which has probably been made a lot clearer over the last few days is Sinclair Armstrong.

"It seems he's only signed a one-year extension, it doesn't seem likely that he's going to be tied down to a longer contract. A player of his potential, and ability because he obviously has ability he's just yet to fully prove himself, you don't really want a player like that leaving.

"Unfortunately, I can see him going, especially if we can't tie him down for even longer than a year, because what are you going to do, get rid of him on a free next year?

"It really does remind me of when we had to get rid of Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel, it comes down to either waiting to get rid of them for a small fee, or they just go for nothing.

"I think with Armstrong it would be a shame because he's one of them that could really kick on at another club, so I could see him being sold this summer."

So, Armstrong is one player that, despite signing a contract extension as Louis made reference to, could leave Loftus Road this summer. But is there another QPR player that could be seeking pastures new in the coming weeks?

He added: "I think, again with another player and contract situation is Chris Willock. I don't know what's happening with him, the longer it goes on you could say well, maybe there's a chance of him staying but, I'm not so sure.

"Is he wanting to move elsewhere now? His agent might be getting him a better deal somewhere else, obviously Willock showed that he could get back to, well, nowhere near his best but to a very high level under Marti (Cifuentes).

"I think me and a lot of fans would want him to stay but, I'm not so sure if it's going to happen. The longer it drags on, I think Armstrong could well be sold, and Willock could well leave on a free, which would be a real shame."

QPR have to find a better source of goals

For any side with ambitions of competing at the top end of their respective division, having proven and consistent sources of goals are vital.

Without them, QPR have seen the effect, finishing 20th and 18th in their last two Championship seasons.

In fact, the R's have not had a player score double-digit goals in a league campaign since Andre Gray bagged 10 in the 2021/22 season.

QPR Championship 23/24 top scorers, per FotMob Player Goals Appearances Ilias Chair 7 44 Lyndon Dykes 6 41 Chris Willock 4 39 Kenneth Paal 4 44 Sam Field 4 43

Ilias Chair's seven goals were enough to crown him QPR's leading goalscorer last season, whilst Chris Willock bagged four goals and Sinclair Armstrong only three.

This lack of firepower has constantly put the R's behind the eight ball in each Championship game, with their 47 goals as a team last season being the fourth lowest in the second tier.

Therefore, regardless of whether both Armstrong and Willock stay or leave, the club must find a greater source of goals in the transfer market this summer.

If not, there's every chance 2024/25 could be yet another rinse and repeat campaign of clinging on to Championship survival, which for a club and fanbase that expects to be battling for Premier League promotion, isn't good enough.