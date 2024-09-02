This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

QPR have had a satisfactory start to their Championship campaign.

The Hoops have not quite pulled up trees in the second tier so far this season, but after a few years of real disappointment, QPR supporters would enjoy some stability at the club would like to be looking up rather than down.

Since their relegation from the Premier League just under a decade ago, QPR have really struggled for consistency, but there is hope among the fanbase that manager, Marti Cifuentes, will be able to excite them this campaign.

The first three games were tough, and they only managed to come away with two points after draws against Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle, but this weekend, the Hoops picked up their first three points of the season, which will hopefully see them kick on now.

The Hoops travelled to Kenilworth Road on Friday evening to face Luton Town in league action just days after knocking them out of the EFL Cup at Loftus Road. It was another successful outing for Cifuentes' men, with one player in particular standing out ahead of everyone else.

Michael Frey's masterclass vs Luton Town

QPR were searching for their first league win of the season when they arrived at Kenilworth Road on Friday evening, but when Jimmy Dunne scored an unfortunate own goal after 17 minutes, they had a tough task ahead of them.

The Hoops had to wait until the second half to find their equaliser, but after a fantastic bit of strong, attacking play from Michael Frey, he was able to square the ball to Nicolas Madsen, who scored his first for the club.

Frey was not finished there though, as just three minutes later, he scored the winning goal to send the QPR away end into pandemonium. It was a superb cross from Kenneth Paal that found Frey at the back post, allowing him to volley home and complete the comeback.

The Swiss striker is making a name for himself at Loftus Road already, after signing last January, and there will be hopes that he can replicate the goalscoring form that he has previously possessed in Europe, especially in the Belgian top flight.

Michael Frey's stats in the Belgian top flight, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 74 41 7

The 30-year-old has now scored two goals in two games and looks to be a real problem for defenders. QPR fans will be hoping that he can continue this fine form so that they can potentially push for the top end of the table.

QPR fan was full of praise for Frey

There was already plenty of optimism around QPR and Marti Cifuentes, but if Frey is going to continue scoring goals and being a handful for defenders, the optimism is only going to grow.

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, was amazed by Frey's performance on Friday and was full of excitement about what is to come.

"It was probably one of the best number nine performances I've seen from a QPR striker in quite a few years, to be fair. He did everything. He held the ball up, he gave defenders a tough time, he assisted, he scored, he had such an impact on the game.

"He came in [last season] after not playing football for a long time, he came into a team that was struggling, he didn't look the fittest player, and it was tough for him. After pre-season, he's totally different.

"So far this season, he's deservedly the striker to be starting. Obviously, we've signed [Zan] Celar for decent money, but the way Frey's going at the moment, you can't drop him.

"He's had an impact on every game this season that he's played in, whether that's been the league or the cup, and I don't think anyone was expecting him to be this good."

"He just looks like a completely different player and if he carries on the way he is he could potentially hit double figures for goals, and that would be massive for us.

"I'm praying he can carry on, because he could be a big, big player for us this season, which no one was fully expecting."