QPR face real transfer dilemma amid Arsenal and Leeds United’s interest in first-team star: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers are facing the prospect of a pivotal January transfer window.

With the club struggling in the lower reaches of the Championship table there’s a real need for the club to strengthen as they look to pick up vital results in the second half of the season.

But while incomings will be a real focus, it’ll be keeping their star players that must be the priority.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s situation will be one that is watched closely in the coming weeks, but Seny Dieng is another player who seems to be attracting significant attention.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that the goalkeeper is attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Such admiring glances from the Premier League is hugely flattering for both QPR and the player himself, but it’d be naïve to think that this won’t cause potential issues behind the scenes.

At 26 years of age Dieng is approach his prime as a football player.

This is his first season as first choice stopper with the Hoops, and while he’s kept the number one jersey, it’s clear to see that QPR’s defence has been far from rock solid.

Given the interest in Dieng it’d be foolish to think that QPR can convince him to stay if the likes of Arsenal or Leeds make a move, but they have to weigh up the decision.

Funds are limited in West London and so any transfer fee received would be hugely significant for the club.

Is Seny Dieng good enough for a move to the Premier League?

However given their situation it could prove to be even more costly to lose one of their first team stars.

Mark Warburton needs to keep his best players if the club are to avoid being embroiled in a relegation dogfight, and the 26-year-old fits into that category.

Of course it could be easier said than done to convince him to stick around – particularly if the rumoured interest becomes concrete.

But in the interest of keeping Queens Park Rangers in the second tier it’s vital that they do all that they can to deter any interest in their stopper, as his value on the pitch could be far greater than his value off it.