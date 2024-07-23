Queens Park Rangers are said to be facing interest from Ligue 1 side Metz for the signature of Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane this summer.

That’s according to the latest report from L’Equipe, who claim that the R’s have already submitted a bid of €1.2 million for the 22-year-old, which is said to include bonuses and a sell-on clause.

While Metz are yet to submit a bid of their own for the Frenchman, it is said that they are prepared to ramp up their interest in the former Lens man in the coming days, with a bid looking imminent.

Having made the move to Spain in the summer of 2022, Varane has featured in 39 games for the second tier outfit during his time in the county, although only 15 of those have been starts.

Queens Park Rangers have Jonathan Varane bid rejected after Norwich City January interest

Rangers were credited with an interest in Varane - half brother of Manchester United’s Raphael - earlier in the month, with El Comercio initially breaking the news about the bid for the midfielder being rejected.

The Championship outfit were rumoured to be preparing a second bid for the midfielder earlier in the month after the rejection, although the two clubs' valuations of the star seem to be some way off.

The R’s aren’t the first Championship side to be linked with a move for the Frenchman though, with Norwich City also having their advances rebuffed during the most recent January transfer window.

Jonathan Varane Sporting Gijon league stats Appearances 39 Starts 15 Minutes played 1,627 Assists 2 Source: FBRef

At the time, Sporting boss Miguel Angle Ramirez was adamant that the young talent should stay in Spain to continue his develop, with that mindset unlikely to have changed in the six months since.

The Gijon man said: “I had a conversation with Varane. I have examples, especially from Independiente del Valle, of players who debuted with me and felt who was prepared and who was not.

"They are now in the Bundesliga or the Premier League. I sincerely believe that Jonathan is not ready yet, he is in his training process. He has had a trip too fast and fleeting.

"Surely, you are having a harder time having your place than last year. The times he is entering he is doing well, he is participating and being important. I think he needs patience, work and minutes, since whatever he decides, he listens to me or not, is his decision.

"I think that at the moment, he is a Sporting player. He is calm and wants to stay here, and whatever happens later, I understand that it will be the decision of the club and Jonathan.”

Jonathan Varane could be ideal Isaac Hayden replacement in Queens Park Rangers midfield

With Isaac Hayden returning to Newcastle United at the end of his loan spell last season, Rangers will be looking for another midfield general to add to their ranks ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

While he only played 714 minutes of league football in the previous season, Varane seems to have the same tendencies as Hayden, with the ability to read the game well and dispossess opponents with ease, before being the springboard for attacks to build.

While boss Marti Cifuentes [pictured] has added to his playing personnel during the off-season, another central midfield player is yet to come through the doors at Loftus Road, and is one area that the Hoops could do with adding reinforcements.

With their valuation of Varane doesn’t seem to match up with Gijon’s at this moment in time, and Metz joining the race for the midfielder, there could be quite the race on for his signature in the weeks to come.