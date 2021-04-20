QPR face key summer transfer decision as Motherwell emerge as contenders to sign 25-y/o

Motherwell are looking to sign Liam Kelly on from Queens Park Rangers next season, according to the Daily Record.

The goalkeeper moved to the Scottish side during the January transfer window and has established himself as a key first team player at Fir Park.

Kelly has played 16 times for Motherwell since joining the club and has seemingly convinced the Motherwell hierarchy that he should be part of the plans next season.

In terms of his future at QPR his situation is unclear.

The 25-year-old has played just 22 times for the Hoops since joining the club in the summer of 2019, conceding 35 goals in the process.

This term Mark Warburton has opted to make Seny Dieng his first choice goalkeeper – a decision that has been truly justified with some wonderful performances over the course of the campaign.

That means that he could now be allowed to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

It’s thought that Kelly’s contract at Loftus Road expires in 2023 and with that there will be a decision to make over his future as the club weigh up whether to sell the player or allow him to leave on loan.

Whether Motherwell would consider a permanent move for the player remains to be seen.

The verdict

This is certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.

Liam Kelly looks set for an uncertain future in West London and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on at the end of the season.

Whether Motherwell can strike a deal for the player remains to be seen, but based on the success of this loan spell it wouldn’t be a surprise.