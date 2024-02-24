Highlights QPR's young talent Armstrong has shown promise but faces an uncertain future with his contract expiring.

The striker's breakout season has seen him contribute to 5 league goals, despite QPR's struggling attack.

Inconsistent management may have hindered Armstrong's development, but QPR must decide on his future to avoid losing a potential star.

Promising young striker Sinclair Armstrong has broken into the QPR team this season and has shown flashes of talent. With his contract set to expire in the summer, QPR have a big decision to make on his future.

Queens Parks Rangers have had a poor season. After 33 Championship matches, the R's are in 22nd place on 32 points and are at serious risk of relegation to League One.

Championship relegation battle (24th February) Team Pld GD Pts 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -17 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham 34 -36 19

Martí Cifuentes' side have struggled in front of goal, scoring just 32 times in 35 games, the third worst attacking record in the division.

Despite the lack of creativity in the side, 20-year-old Armstrong has displayed moments of attacking talent, directly contributing to five league goals.

The Irishman's contract at QPR is set to run out this summer and QPR have a big decision to make if they want to keep him at the club.

Armstrong making an impact

The 5ft 11 tall striker has enjoyed a steady breakthrough into a key first team player this season. He has played 28 league games, averaging 55 minutes per game.

Despite only scoring 3 goals in his QPR career so far, Sinclair has impressed and has found himself a place in the side.

Armstrong has seen his minutes and starts increase as the season has progressed and has shown signs of improving, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his last seven games, including a goal against Premier League Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Armstrong's Championship output 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances 28 Minutes per game 55 Goals 2 Expected goals (xG) 5.51 Shots per game 1.3 Assists 3

Armstrong is still a raw talent and has a shot conversion rate of just 5%. However, he is a threat and is getting shots away, averaging 1.3 per game.

From the 37 shots Armstrong has taken in the Championship, he has hit the target on 17 occasions (Fotmob).

Instability has not helped Armstrong's progression

Since Armstrong broke into the QPR first team in October of last season, following his 2020 arrival from Shamrock Rovers, QPR have had four different permanent managers.

QPR managers since June 2022 (Soccerbase) From To Michael Beale 1/6/2022 27/11/2022 Neil Critchley 12/12/2022 19/2/2023 Gareth Ainsworth 21/2/2023 28/10/2023 Martí Cifuentes 31/10/2023 Present

The instability at the club and variation in managers and playing styles, from Gareth Ainsworth's direct and physical approach, to Cifuentes and his more possession-based football, has not helped with player development.

Armstrong has had four different managers in just two seasons and has been unable to find consistency. However, his recent extended period in the first team has shown he has the ability and potential to thrive given time.

The 20-year-old needs consistency and opportunities to really make a name for himself.

QPR must make a decision to avoid losing potential star

With relegation a real risk and Armstrong's contract ending this summer, it is crucial QPR make a decision on Armstrong's future or face losing him.

Armstrong has shown flashes of talent and desire and letting him leave in the summer would be a poor judgment call from the club.

QPR and their supporters need to stick with Armstrong and get behind him to help as he looks to prove himself.

He could be the attacking threat they need to drag their way up out of League One next season if they are relegated, or push on next year and have a better campaign in the Championship.

Armstrong is likely to have plenty of interest from potential suitors if his contract does run down this summer.

In October, the London Evening Standard reported that Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Celtc were all interested in the former Shamrock Rovers attacker.

If Premier League clubs do come calling, then QPR may struggle to persuade Armstrong to stay beyond his current deal.