QPR eyeing up transfer swoop for Lincoln City player

Queens Park Rangers are keeping tabs on Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop, according to Football Insider.

The Hoops are looking for new long-term stoppers for next season and beyond, with a whole host of goalkeepers on short-term deals at the club, such as Keiren Westwood, David Marshall and Jordan Archer.

Seny Dieng is the undisputed first-choice between the sticks when he’s fit, but Wright come come in as fresh competition.

The 23-year-old only joined the Imps in January from Championship side Nottingham Forest, having failed to make a senior appearance for the Reds following multiple non-league loan spells.

Having arrived at Sincil Bank as back-up to West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths, an injury to the youngster against Sheffield Wednesday has afforded Wright a chance in the first-team, which he has grabbed with both hands.

Despite only making six appearances so far for Michael Appleton’s side, the towering stopper has landed on QPR’s radar and a transfer bid could follow at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The Verdict

It could be a sudden turn-around in Wright’s career after he was seemingly going nowhere at Forest.

Earlier in the season he was playing for sixth tier non-league side Hereford, so to be starting League One games and impressing a few months later means he’s succeeding.

Goalkeepers often develop later than outfield players as well, so it’s safe to say that we’ve probably not seen the best of Wright just yet either.

Whilst he’s still at QPR though, Dieng is the starting goalkeeper when he’s fit and if Wright were to be signed then you can imagine he would be a back-up – and he would also cost a transfer fee as he’s contracted until 2023.