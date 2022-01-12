QPR eyeing transfer swoop for Birmingham City player

QPR’s search for some new faces this month has led them to Harlee Dean, as reported by Talksport journalist Alex Crook.

The Birmingham man has been in and out of the Blues side this season, making 15 appearances and doing a decent enough job at the back for the club.

He’s now spent five years at St Andrew’s and has accumulated close to 200 appearances – and it is a level of experience that QPR seemingly admire, as they are now ready to try and lure him to Loftus Road this month.

The Hoops are in the middle of a battle for a play-off place and some extra faces in certain areas of the field could certainly help them land a top six spot come the end of the season.

One of these names is now believed to be Dean, who at 30-years-old certainly has the know-how in terms of what it takes to cut it at a second tier level.

Boss Mark Warburton is also familiar with the player, having worked with him during one of his other managerial roles at Brentford. That means that the manager certainly knows how to get the best out of him and if he is available for transfer this month – and on the cheap – then it could be a deal worth doing.

He certainly appears to be on the target list for QPR now, as they look to add some defensive stability to their backline. Dean could certainly provide that and a bid may soon be lodged for his services.

The Verdict

Harlee Dean is a solid player and with the amount of experience and playing time he has in the Championship, there is no reason why he couldn’t be a fantastic addition for QPR this month.

If he is available for transfer – and on the cheap too – then it could be a shrewd bit of business. Granted, he is getting on in his career and there may be more attractive options out there, but he certainly can compete to a high standard in the Championship.

In addition, he is familiar with how Mark Warburton works and that could mean the current Hoops boss can get the best out of Dean again. If he can, then it could ensure they do land a play-off spot in the second half of the season.

As an option at the back, you can’t come a lot more reliable than Harlee Dean at this level and on the cheap it should be a good move.