QPR eyeing permanent deal for PL player, club ready to cash in

QPR are reportedly plotting a permanent move for Southampton winger Josh Sims in January with the Premier League club open to cashing in on him this month.

The 23-year-old has been hugely impressive while on loan at Doncaster Rovers this season, scoring once and adding seven assists as he’s helped them to climb to fourth in the table.

Sims’ loan deal with Doncaster is set to expire on the 16th of January and, according to Football Insider, the R’s are keen on signing him permanently this month.

It is understood the Championship outfit are plotting a move for the winger and it seems his parent club are ready to do a deal.

The report claims that with Sims’ current contract set to expire in the summer, Southampton are ready to sell him this month to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has given the green light for the winger to be sold.

A product of the South Coast club’s academy, the 23-year-old has made 27 senior appearances for the Saints but not featured for then since the 2018/19 campaign.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a smart bit of business from the R’s.

Sims has been really impressive for Doncaster this season and with his contract set to expire in the summer, they will likely be able to agree a cut-price deal with Southampton.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s potential exit is looming over QPR at the moment, the Saints winger could be someone they’re lining up as a replacement should he depart.