Highlights QPR are considering re-signing Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam ahead of next month.

Villa would prefer to sell the 20-year-old rather than loan him out again.

QPR may struggle to afford Iroegbunam considering they didn't generate too much money in player sales during the summer.

Queens Park Rangers have placed Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam on their shortlist once again ahead of the January window, according to Darren Witcoop.

Iroegbunam was on loan at Loftus Road last season, which was a very mixed period for the R's that nearly ended in disaster.

Starting the 2022/23 campaign extremely well under Mick Beale and even finding themselves at the top of the Championship table at one point, they declined during the latter stages of his time in charge before he moved to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers.

Successor Neil Critchley failed to steady the ship - and Gareth Ainsworth was unable to do much to halt their decline either.

But they did secure vital away wins at Burnley and Stoke City during the latter stages of the term - and that helped them to remain afloat in the second tier - something that will have come as a big relief to them.

During the season, Iroegbunam made 32 competitive appearances and registered two goals in the process, but he has seen his game time limited this term.

Failing to make a single senior appearance for Villa during 2023/24, with his displays coming in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, the 20-year-old may be keen to seal an exit from the Midlands side next month.

Aston Villa's stance on Tim Iroegbunam

Witcoop believes Villa want to sell him permanently at this point instead of sending him out on loan again.

Considering the midfielder didn't tear the second tier to shreds last season, you could understand why, although he is a promising player who has plenty of potential if he can remain fit and focused.

Game time will be needed if he wants to fulfil his potential though and Villa will recognise that. They let Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Jaden Philogene go in the summer, so they probably won't be afraid to see Iroegbunam go either.

But whether they can sell him, with the 20-year-old not having many opportunities to shine this term, remains to be seen.

QPR may not be able to afford Tim Iroegbunam

Although Iroegbunam hasn't done much to put himself in the shop window, Villa may still want a decent amount for the midfielder next month.

His current contract runs out in 2027, so Unai Emery's side can demand a big fee for him.

Not only does his contract situation work in the Premier League side's favour, but also the fact he's still only 20 and already has some senior experience under his belt.

It would be difficult to see QPR matching the amount that Villa want, especially when you consider the fact they didn't generate too much money from their summer sales.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Seny Dieng Middlesbrough Permanent (fee involved) Rob Dickie Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Leon Balogun Rangers Permanent Miko Hamalainen HJK Helsinki Permanent Conor Materson Gillingham FC Permanent Charlie Owens Boreham Wood Permanent Joe Gubbins Accrington Stanley Loan Stefan Johansen Without Club Permanent Luke Amos Without Club Permanent Chris Martin Without Club Permanent Olamide Shodipo Without Club Permanent Ody Alfa Without Club Permanent

The likes of Seny Dieng and Rob Dickie will have raised some funds - but probably not enough to fully fund a move for the Villa man.