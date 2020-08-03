QPR eyeing low cost move for 25-year-old attacker

QPR are reportedly weighing up a move for free agent Muamer Tankovic as they look to add to their squad this summer transfer window, according to West London Sport.

The Hoops will be looking to add players in the market that are not going to cost an arm and a leg, given the financial situation many around the globe find themselves in.

Indeed, QPR have had to tread carefully in the market for a while now, so spending big this summer never seemed that likely anyway.

Who they bring in, then, remains to be seen but there is a suggestion that the Swede Tankovic could be one man they try to sign.

The 25-year-old attacker has played for the likes of AZ Alkmaar and Hammarby in his career up until now, whilst he was also at Fulham a few years ago.

The Verdict

These are the sort of links we can perhaps expect to see come about concerning the Hoops this summer.

Mark Warburton is going to have to be clever with who he targets and where he spends the club’s money and it seems fair to assume that this won’t be the last we see of the club getting linked with a player on a free this window.