QPR eyeing £1.8m-rated winger with Man United pedigree, Les Ferdinand a big admirer

QPR have been monitoring former Manchester United academy player Tosin Kehinde ahead of the January transfer window but may have to pay around €2 million (£1.8m) to prize him away from Randers, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

The 22-year-old left Old Trafford in 2018 and is currently playing his football in Norway with the top tier side, having provided two assists in his nine appearances this term.

All Nigeria Soccer has reported that R’s director of football Les Ferdinand is a big admirer of Kehinde and has been keeping tabs on the winger, with a view to potentially making a move for him when the winter transfer window opens.

It is understood that Randers are willing to listen to offers for the Nigeria U23 international but that they value him at around £1.8 million.

Kehinde joined the Norweigan club permanently in the summer and still has two and a half years left on his current deal, meaning they’re in a strong negotiating position.

Having made the switch from Manchester City in 2013, the 22-year-old developed through the United academy and featured for their age-group sides before his departure in 2018.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

The 22-year-old is clearly a talented young player, having come through the United academy and shown some glimpses of his quality for Randers but has he shown enough to secure a £1.8 million move? I’m not sure.

This could well be the R’s lining up a potential replacement or Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has been linked with a move away in January.

That would be a risk but we’ve seen how much success the west London club have had in helping young attackers develop in recent years.