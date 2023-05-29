This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are one of several sides keen on soon-to-be former Charlton Athletic defender Sean Clare.

Indeed, as exclusively revealed by FLW, the R's are interested in bringing the 26-year-old to Loftus Road this summer.

Fellow Championship rivals Cardiff City are also keen, as are League One outfit Derby County.

Clare is set to become a free agent at the end of his current contract after his release was recently announced.

With the QPR links in mind, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on a potential move to Loftus Road for the 26-year-old this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It makes sense that QPR are looking at a right-sided defender this summer.

Ethan Laird has returned to Manchester United after his loan spell at Loftus Road and the club are lacking vast options in the position.

The R's have Osman Kakay, of course, but Clare could be brought in alongside him.

My concern there, though, is that Kakay nor Clare are, in my opinion, equivalent to or stronger options than Ethan Laird, so therefore, QPR will have got worse.

Perhaps Gareth Ainsworth sees something in him, though, and feels he is in fact ready for that step up to the Championship having made over 160 appearances in the third tier.

Justin Peach

Sean Clare to QPR is an interesting signing and perhaps an indication of the budget available to Gareth Ainsworth this summer.

Ainsworth will be desperate for a right-back this summer, with Ethan Laird heading back to Manchester United after his loan spell in West London, and following a productive 2022/23 campaign, Clare will have many suitors.

Clare lacks quality going forwards, registering just one goal and two assists in League One last season, but offers steely versatility for the R’s.

It is, however, probably not enough to earn a move to the Championship, and at 26-years-old, he is coming into his peak years.

With budgets likely to be tight this year, a move for Clare does make sense.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m convinced by this one.

Has Sean Clare done enough over the past few seasons with Charlton Athletic to earn a move to the Championship? I don’t think so.

You will get everything from him wherever he’s used and he certainly offers versatility, which Gareth Ainsworth will appreciate.

But I think the R’s can stand to be far more ambitious and recruit Championship players.

Right-back is a problem area, but I’m not sure Clare is an upgrade on Osman Kakay, which is certainly a worry.