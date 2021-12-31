QPR expected to finalise swoop for 30-y/o to solve problem position

Queens Park Rangers are set to complete the signing of Steve Cook from Bournemouth on a permanent deal.

Mark Warburton has made it clear that he wants defensive reinforcements during the transfer window, with the R’s lacking depth in that position due to injury issues.

And, according to West London Sport, a deal for Cook has been agreed, with the 30-year-old ready to link up with the Londoners after around nine years on the south coast where he will leave as a legend.

Securing Cook’s signature will be seen as a real coup for QPR, as the defender had been linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest.

The player had been open to leaving the Cherries after a frustrating season under Scott Parker, where he has been restricted to just three league appearances as Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly have emerged as the first-choice pairing.

It’s unlikely Cook will be registered in time for the R’s game against Birmingham City on Sunday, so providing the deal goes through he could make his debut against Rotherham on January 8 in the FA Cup.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This is a great bit of business by QPR as they needed another centre-back and they appear to have brought in a player who can improve the team immediately.

As well as providing additional depth in quality in defence, Cook’s experience could help an R’s squad that are hoping to win promotion this season.

So, this is a great start to the window for QPR and it will be interesting to see what other business they can do in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.