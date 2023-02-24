QPR exclusive: Osman Kakay reveals plans for Blackburn Rovers response after Neil Critchley sacking

QPR are determined to “be the best versions of ourselves to get the three points” against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after the sacking of Neil Critchley, Osman Kakay has exclusively told Football League World.

The Championship club relieved the 44-year-old of his duties on Sunday and have since appointed Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth as his replacement.

Critchley was appointed in December as Mick Beale’s replacement but lasted just 10 weeks at the helm after winning just one of his 12 games in charge.

Ainsworth’s first game as R’s boss comes against Blackburn at Loftus Road tomorrow and, speaking in an exclusive interview with FLW via QPR’s official gambling partner Copybet before the appointment of the new head coach, Kakay reflected on Critchley’s sacking before revealing the plans for a response.

He said: “The gaffer was a very good coach. It’s just unfortunate that the results didn’t go well for us at the time. He’s highly regarded in football and I think he tried to implement his style upon us and it’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t get the results.

“The Championship, or any league, is all about getting results. For every game that we play, our main intention is to win. For our fans and for the club, we have to we have to win as many games as we can to push up the table to where we are supposed to be, to where were in October.”

On the Rovers clash, Kakay added: “It’s a fresh start and a fresh opportunity for us to get a result. We’re just going to go out there and give them a really good game. Be the best versions of ourselves to get the three points.”

QPR are 18th in the Championship and could climb as high as 15th with a win on Saturday.

