David Prutton has backed Jimmy Dunne to make a move to Sheffield United in the summer with his contract at Queens Park Rangers due to expire at the end of the season.

Football League World revealed in January that the Blades were interested in the defender, but a £3m price tag put Chris Wilder off the pursuit, knowing that there is a strong chance that he could seal a deal for free in a few months' time.

QPR have been excellent since November after an incredibly tough start to the campaign, and Dunne has played a key role in helping them push up the table and away from danger. However, they know the threat that the South Yorkshire outfit provide with the 27-year-old holding all the cards in contract negotiations.

Sheffield United look incredibly likely to finish in the top three in the Championship at the very least, and with automatic promotion an extremely realistic ambition, this could be extremely enticing for the current R's ace.

Prutton makes Dunne verdict with Sheffield United circling

Marti Cifuentes has done an extraordinary job with his team in the last few months, and what was looking like a season of woe has turned into one of hope and QPR supporters should be excited about the future.

While they may just miss out on the top six fight in 2024/25, next year could be very good for them, and they will need all the strength they need to help make that next push.

However, they may have to do this without Dunne as his departure closes in.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Prutton said about the saga: "I heard Chris Wilder talk about the interest in the player. He didn’t go into details such is the respect that he holds his fellow managers and clubs in. It does seem a name that would fit with what the Blades are about, particularly from a defensive point of view.

"I think again the discipline, the organisation that he shows, the fact that he can pop up with a goal, the fact he's a good age, 27. He's been part of a QPR side which, for long periods, have looked like they've really pulled their fingers out after a sluggish start to the season under Marti Cifuentes.

"That team that we saw in the second half of last season, that really did put some good work in to relay any lingering relegation fears, shows what he's capable of in a collective that's capable of doing something pretty good."

Prutton continued: "QPR, historically, are a team that's been part of the top division furniture. However, in recent years it hasn't been the case and, given Sheffield United's ability to get promoted and to have that taste of the Premier League, that's potentially what piques a player's interest.

"What I've seen of Dunne, what I've seen of his ability, as I said, to organise and marshal a defence and be a really reliable responsible part of that would be music to Wilder’s ears.

"However, as he quite rightly and respectfully says, he is a QPR player. But right now, that doesn't stop teams, managers and recruitment divisions putting people on their wanted list."

Jimmy Dunne QPR stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 34 (34) Minutes played 3060 Goals (assists) 5 (1) xG 4.09 Shots (on target) 45 (16) Pass accuracy 75.4% Chances created 14 Tackle success 56.2% Duel success 63.1% Aerial duel success 66.7% *Stats correct as of 03/03/2025

Dunne must make a move to Sheffield United for the good of his own career

At 27, Dunne is just entering the peak of his career, and he has demonstrated on a number of occasions that he has more than enough quality to play a role for a club in the Premier League.

With Sheffield United looking as though they could return to the top flight immediately, a move to the Blades could be perfect as Wilder will need to improve his squad in all areas to ensure that they can compete more than they did last season.

While he did have a relatively quiet game against the South Yorkshire side on Saturday, they know the talent that he has and what he can bring to their team.

Able to play at both right-back and centre-back, Dunne's versatility makes him even more of a target for Sheffield United and QPR may have to start planning for life without him if the Blades win promotion.