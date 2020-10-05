QPR edging closer to making Deadline Day signing, medical underway

Albert Adomah is having a medical at Queens Park Rangers ahead of a move to the West London side, according to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones.

Adomah is currently on the lookout for a new club after recently departing Nottingham Forest by mutual consent, terminating his contract after falling out of favour on Trentside.

The winger joined Forest from Aston Villa on a free transfer last summer, but made only five starts in the Sky Bet Championship for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Adomah joined Cardiff on loan in January, playing a key role in helping the Bluebirds cement their place in the play-offs before being controversially recalled by the Reds.

According to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, Adomah is now undergoing a medical at Queens Park Rangers ahead of a move to West London on a free transfer.

Adomah is a boyhood QPR fan who was born in Lambeth, so a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium would be a superb one on a personal level for the 32-year-old.

The Verdict

Adomah could be a really positive signing for QPR.

He is an excellent character both on and off the pitch and will provide the R’s with real experience as they look to have a positive season under Mark Warburton.

He has pace, he can dribble and he has a good cross on him, so he could be a really useful addition for the R’s as they look to add more firepower to their squad.