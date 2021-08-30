QPR edge closer towards striking key transfer agreement, medical scheduled

Watford striker Andre Gray is set to undergo a medical at QPR ahead of a proposed loan move, as reported by Adam Leventhal of The Athletic via Twitter.

The striker, who has been the subject of a lot of Championship interest this summer, is expected to make the short move to West London before tomorrow’s deadline.

Gray scored four times in 31 appearances for The Hornets last season but featured only 14 times from the very start.

Gray’s four goals last season took his Championship total to 46 in 118 games, from spells with Brentford, Burnley, and The Hornets.

The 30-year-old has not made the squad in any of the club’s three opening Premier League games, after the club bolstering their attacking line up this summer, with the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King, and Ashley Fletcher, all arriving at Vicarage Road.

The verdict

Andre Gray has proved to be an excellent scorer of goals at Championship level, and a move back to the second-tier is exactly what he needs at this point.

His blistering pace, intelligent attacking movement, and power, all make him an exciting potential addition at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with QPR being a side who have seemingly needed to add those attributes to their attacking line up.

Gray provides a completely different service to what Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes offer, and there is potential for him to strike a brilliant partnership with the two taller striking options.

This would certainly be a signing of intent for The R’s, who have made a very strong start to the new season.

